Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Upgraded by Truist to Buy

Truist upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $125.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EXR. Jefferies Financial Group raised Extra Space Storage from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. KeyCorp raised Extra Space Storage from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Extra Space Storage from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $115.25.

EXR stock opened at $115.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $72.70 and a 1-year high of $121.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.27.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $290.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.55 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.77%.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $287,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 25,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $2,850,975.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 193,145 shares in the company, valued at $21,751,989.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,627 shares of company stock worth $3,233,973. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 966,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,378,000 after purchasing an additional 497,868 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,388,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,577,000 after buying an additional 325,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 492,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,433,000 after buying an additional 194,920 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 738,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,044,000 after buying an additional 178,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,417.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 184,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,762,000 after buying an additional 172,541 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

