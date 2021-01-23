American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at B. Riley

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

AEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.89.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.42. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $6.53 and a 12-month high of $24.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average is $15.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.16%.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $1,816,794.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,203,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter worth about $15,995,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $15,536,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $14,931,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares during the period.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

