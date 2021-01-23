Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the chip maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a sell rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an under perform rating to a market perform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Intel to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. 140166 increased their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of INTC opened at $56.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $232.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a yield of 2.23%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

