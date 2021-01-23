Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Truist

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its target price raised by Truist from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen raised their target price on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Intel from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered Intel to a sell rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.00.

Shares of INTC opened at $56.66 on Friday. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $232.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

