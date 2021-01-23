Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Acquires 7,955 Shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in CDK Global were worth $4,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CDK. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 620,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,681,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $821,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of CDK Global by 7.1% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDK Global alerts:

Shares of CDK Global stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 1.38. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $493.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.54 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 62.84%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. CDK Global’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

CDK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of CDK Global in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

In other news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $63,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Read More: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.