Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Trims Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $254,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 98,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,626,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $245.50 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $247.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.35 and a 200 day moving average of $203.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

