Riverbridge Partners LLC Trims Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,499,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 110,097 shares during the period. Five Below comprises about 2.9% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 2.68% of Five Below worth $262,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $7,704,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in Five Below in the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Five Below by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the third quarter worth about $701,000.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.22.

In related news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 35,661 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $5,747,483.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,296,266.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $2,021,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 83,961 shares of company stock worth $13,844,509 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five Below stock opened at $189.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.67. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.53 and a 1-year high of $197.45.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.91 million. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

