Riverbridge Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,832,931 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,430 shares during the quarter. Alarm.com comprises approximately 2.1% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 3.73% of Alarm.com worth $189,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 1.1% in the third quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 15,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 2.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

ALRM opened at $97.00 on Friday. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $108.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total value of $181,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,329.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.79, for a total value of $1,481,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,944,083.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,588 shares of company stock valued at $16,294,444 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

