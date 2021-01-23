Riverbridge Partners LLC Boosts Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 793,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,717 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned about 0.76% of Floor & Decor worth $73,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at $252,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 12.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 262,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,106,000 after acquiring an additional 24,995 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 92.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 8,465 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 50.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FND shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Floor & Decor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.90.

In other news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $1,652,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 217,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,981,362.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,500 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $420,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,734.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,543 shares of company stock valued at $15,530,794. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $101.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $108.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.87.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $684.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.31 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.