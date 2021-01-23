Riverbridge Partners LLC Acquires 338,368 Shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,947,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,368 shares during the quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC owned approximately 3.40% of Pluralsight worth $103,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 81.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 392.5% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Pluralsight by 122.1% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PS. BTIG Research began coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pluralsight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Pluralsight stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Pluralsight, Inc. has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $22.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.44 and its 200 day moving average is $18.70.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 33.16% and a negative return on equity of 57.42%. The business had revenue of $99.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pluralsight, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $378,408.63. Also, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 270,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,319 shares of company stock worth $762,319 over the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

