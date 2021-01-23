Insider Selling: Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Insider Sells 2,034 Shares of Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $19,872.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,647.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Miles Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,359 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $91,624.61.

On Thursday, December 17th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 13,753 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $130,791.03.

On Monday, November 16th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 1,724 shares of Zynga stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $13,688.56.

ZNGA stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -357.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $627.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.11 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ZNGA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 1,467.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Zynga in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Zynga in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 47.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Zynga by 56.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

