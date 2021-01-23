First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st.
Shares of FEI opened at $6.24 on Friday. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $11.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile
