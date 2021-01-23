First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st.

Shares of FEI opened at $6.24 on Friday. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $11.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

