TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Upgraded to Outperform by CICC Research

CICC Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have $88.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut TAL Education Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on TAL Education Group from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on TAL Education Group from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. TAL Education Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.10.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

TAL opened at $76.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,520.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. TAL Education Group has a 12 month low of $44.24 and a 12 month high of $84.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 36.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 28.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.