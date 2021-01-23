DMM: Governance One Day Volume Hits $2.92 Million (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $24.04 million and $2.92 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMM: Governance token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DMM: Governance has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00075287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.87 or 0.00619456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00044611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.02 or 0.04329579 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00017622 BTC.

DMM: Governance Profile

DMM: Governance is a token. Its launch date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,658,506 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,945,303 tokens. The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com . The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

Buying and Selling DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

