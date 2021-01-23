Centrality Trading 5.1% Higher This Week (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Centrality has a market cap of $42.17 million and $1.81 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrality token can currently be purchased for $0.0351 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Centrality has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00075287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.87 or 0.00619456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00044611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.02 or 0.04329579 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00017622 BTC.

Centrality Profile

CENNZ is a token. It was first traded on January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality

Centrality Token Trading

Centrality can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

