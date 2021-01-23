LunchMoney 1-Day Volume Tops $584.00 (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. During the last week, LunchMoney has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One LunchMoney token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. LunchMoney has a total market capitalization of $290,752.79 and approximately $584.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00054795 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.95 or 0.00125706 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00075759 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.96 or 0.00283055 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00071316 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00039961 BTC.

LunchMoney Token Profile

LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,932,949 tokens. The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

LunchMoney can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

