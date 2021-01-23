GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GREE (OTCMKTS:GREZF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gree, Inc. operates as a social network service. The company’s business consists of Games, Commerce and Lifestyle, Community and Media, Advertising and Online Video as well as Investment. Gree, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:GREZF opened at $4.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.21. GREE has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.

GREE, Inc, a technology company, engages in the online media business in Japan and internationally. The company offers various mobile social games; and develops and operates titles on the Nintendo Switch and Facebook Messenger. It also engages in the live entertainment business specializing in the virtual YouTuber (VTuber).

