Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s (BUD) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at HSBC

HSBC reissued their hold rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.80.

Shares of BUD opened at $66.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.31 billion, a PE ratio of -180.02, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $32.58 and a 1 year high of $78.47.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

