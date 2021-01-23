Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airbus Group NV manufactures airplanes and military equipment. The company operates through four segments which consist of The Airbus, The Eurocopter, The Astrium and The Cassidian division. It develop, manufacture, market and sell commercial jet aircrafts, military transport aircrafts and special mission aircrafts, civil and military helicopters, satellites, orbital infrastructures and launchers as well as space-related services missiles systems, military combat and training aircrafts. Airbus Group NV, formerly known as European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company EADS NV, is headquartered in Mendelweg, NETHERLANDS. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Airbus from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Airbus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of Airbus stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.49. Airbus has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. Airbus had a negative return on equity of 27.79% and a negative net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Airbus will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

