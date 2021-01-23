BQT Price Down 12.7% Over Last Week (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One BQT coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BQT has a market capitalization of $745,957.01 and approximately $1,225.00 worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BQT has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BQT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00075287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.87 or 0.00619456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00044611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.02 or 0.04329579 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00017622 BTC.

BQT Coin Profile

BQTX is a coin. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 584,505,737 coins. The official website for BQT is bqt.io . The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The aim of BQT is to build a community and culture of Crypto Traders utilizing the Platform, helping the community and benefiting from the community.BQT Exchange Platform provides secure, interactive and flexible P2P Trading Environment and user-friendly interface for its community to manage various types of transactions consisting of many crypto assets. BQT platform allows traders globally to negotiate their Crypto Asset trades directly interacting with each other and sharing their experience with the community. “

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BQT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BQTXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BQT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.