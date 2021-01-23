STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Hits $1.18 on Exchanges

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $37.72 million and $1.03 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00003712 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00075287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.87 or 0.00619456 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.18 or 0.00044611 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003151 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.02 or 0.04329579 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00015042 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00017622 BTC.

STASIS EURO Coin Profile

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 31,979,207 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

STASIS EURO Coin Trading

STASIS EURO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STASIS EURO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STASIS EURO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

