Nxt (NXT) Price Down 10.2% This Week

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Nxt coin can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nxt has a total market cap of $10.83 million and $744,673.00 worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nxt has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00020326 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00010137 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004162 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004417 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded up 39.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004334 BTC.

Nxt Profile

Nxt (CRYPTO:NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

