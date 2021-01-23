Head to Head Review: Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) vs. Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Nissan Motor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of Nikola shares are held by institutional investors. 15.8% of Nikola shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Nissan Motor has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nikola has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nissan Motor and Nikola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nissan Motor -13.33% -8.30% -2.20% Nikola N/A -31.78% -24.67%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nissan Motor and Nikola’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nissan Motor $90.71 billion 0.25 -$6.18 billion ($0.25) -43.04 Nikola N/A N/A $2.73 million N/A N/A

Nikola has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nissan Motor.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nissan Motor and Nikola, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nissan Motor 2 3 0 0 1.60 Nikola 1 4 3 0 2.25

Nissan Motor currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 34.94%. Nikola has a consensus target price of $34.43, indicating a potential upside of 71.12%. Given Nikola’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Nikola is more favorable than Nissan Motor.

Summary

Nikola beats Nissan Motor on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines. It also provides financial services, auto credit and car leasing, card business, insurance agency, and inventory finance, as well as engages in exterior and interior design for automobiles, and operations and consulting related to the analysis and assay of raw materials. In addition, the company engages in the provision of travel, environmental and engineering, production technology center, and facility services; ground and vehicle management, and information and logistics businesses; design, vehicle drawings and experiments, other engineering, electronic devices, and electronic equipment businesses; export and import of auto components and materials; and real estate businesses. Further, it is involved in promotion of motorsports, including race and motorsports event planning, and vehicle remodeling; sale of car parts and accessories for motorsports; and demonstration test and commercialization study for second-life use of lithium-ion batteries for automotive use. Additionally, the company imports and sells Renault vehicles and parts; and manages and plans professional soccer team and soccer schools. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Yokohama, Japan.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as an integrated zero emissions transportation systems provider. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company also develops electric vehicle solutions for military and outdoor recreational applications. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

