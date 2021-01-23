Newfound Research LLC Takes Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 31 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMG. State Street Corp increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,452,401,000 after buying an additional 62,689 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 760,920 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $959,984,000 after purchasing an additional 25,151 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 418,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $520,292,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,048,000 after buying an additional 90,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.9% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 351,676 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $437,383,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMG. Cowen lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,745.00 to $1,835.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,357.35.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,494.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,382.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1,276.76. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.00 and a 52 week high of $1,508.72. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

