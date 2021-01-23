148 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Acquired by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 865,440 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $211,816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 703,350 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $172,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $133,556,000 after purchasing an additional 153,185 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,201 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $68,090,000 after purchasing an additional 12,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,102,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.91, for a total value of $1,284,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 307,047 shares in the company, valued at $112,658,614.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 914,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,784,568.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,656 shares of company stock worth $51,353,212 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $391.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $375.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.79.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $364.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a PE ratio of -117.62 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $375.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $946.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

