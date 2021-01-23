Newfound Research LLC Acquires New Shares in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 81 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,009,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,187,116,000 after buying an additional 61,075 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,299,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,298,971,000 after purchasing an additional 77,578 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,430,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,009,542,000 after purchasing an additional 53,760 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,207,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $841,347,000 after purchasing an additional 174,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,494 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $394,698,000 after purchasing an additional 11,981 shares in the last quarter. 76.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. CSFB increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $734.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.67.

NYSE:SHW opened at $732.17 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $325.43 and a 12 month high of $758.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $726.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $691.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,655.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total transaction of $14,933,173.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,978,828.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

