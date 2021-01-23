Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 148.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 593 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $146.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.36. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $147.36.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $910.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.24.

In other Electronic Arts news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $119,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,137.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $711,622.50. Insiders sold a total of 35,427 shares of company stock worth $4,449,004 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

