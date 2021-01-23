Newfound Research LLC Takes $115,000 Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 3.1% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 7,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 0.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKI opened at $82.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.01 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.63 and a 200 day moving average of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $312.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.71 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 1,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.00 per share, with a total value of $99,968.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,872. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Otting purchased 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.00 per share, with a total value of $199,983.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,166. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on BKI shares. Compass Point upgraded Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Black Knight in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Knight Equity initiated coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.87.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

