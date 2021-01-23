Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust Sells 4,500 Shares

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $83,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,153.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Megan Faust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 17th, Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $69,210.00.

On Thursday, November 19th, Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $60,390.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $18.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $19.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average is $13.44.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amkor Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 21.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

