1,953 Shares in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Acquired by Newfound Research LLC

Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 19,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.01 per share, with a total value of $983,727.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

IEP stock opened at $56.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.15. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 6.43. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $69.10.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The conglomerate reported ($3.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($2.96). The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.96%.

Icahn Enterprises

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States and Internationally. The company's Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds.

