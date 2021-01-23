Newfound Research LLC Has $109,000 Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 343.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 34.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after purchasing an additional 25,729 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 9.8% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 52,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,714 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,236,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 65,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Steven J. Lykken purchased 6,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,038.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HRL. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.86.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day moving average of $49.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

