-$0.10 EPS Expected for Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) to announce ($0.10) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Conformis’ earnings. Conformis posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Conformis will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.35). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.28). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Conformis.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. Conformis had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a negative return on equity of 174.01%. The business had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CFMS. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Conformis in a research note on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.94.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 64,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $41,642.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,387,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,595.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 61,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $39,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,420.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,552 shares of company stock valued at $82,949. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFMS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,520 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 36,316 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 5,781.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 135,231 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conformis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 869.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 434,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS opened at $1.40 on Wednesday. Conformis has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $120.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

