Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) EVP William Sumas Sells 3,124 Shares

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) EVP William Sumas sold 3,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $67,759.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,049.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Sumas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 20th, William Sumas sold 3,276 shares of Village Super Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $72,530.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLGEA opened at $21.82 on Friday. Village Super Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.48 and a twelve month high of $27.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.40 and its 200 day moving average is $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $317.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.06.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $490.14 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLGEA. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, 5 Fairway Markets, and 3 Gourmet Garage specialty markets located in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

