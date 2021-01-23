Benjamin M. Goodwin Sells 1,473 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $42,864.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Benjamin M. Goodwin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 600 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $12,792.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 748.94 and a beta of 1.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. The company had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $692,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $263,000. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 420,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $3,728,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

KTOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Noble Financial increased their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

