MONECO Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Zscaler by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 333.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Zscaler by 29.5% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.22, for a total value of $15,466,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $3,730,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,563,971.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,540 shares of company stock worth $57,567,801 in the last three months. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.32.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $217.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

