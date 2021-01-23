Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sasol (NYSE:SSL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline. “

Shares of NYSE:SSL opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15. Sasol has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sasol during the third quarter worth about $111,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 6.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 37.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 193.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the period. 1.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.

