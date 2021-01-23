Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sasol (NYSE:SSL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline. “
Shares of NYSE:SSL opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.15. Sasol has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $18.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 3.66.
About Sasol
Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, and Performance Chemicals segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon.
