Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Stock Price Up 8.4%

Shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) rose 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.25 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 5,004,054 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 4,950,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $78.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.63.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 164.2% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 155,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 96,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $113,000. 8.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

