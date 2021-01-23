Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Trading Up 7.8%

Shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) were up 7.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.53 and last traded at $6.24. Approximately 1,896,312 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,213,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Evogene in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $157.85 million, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a negative net margin of 2,649.69%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Evogene by 1,068.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,618,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223,604 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Evogene by 373.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 102,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 80,724 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Evogene during the third quarter valued at $139,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Evogene during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Evogene during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

