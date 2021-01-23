U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) Shares Up 7.4%

U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) shot up 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.73. 13,695,892 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 15,335,214 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered U.S. Well Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $62.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.39.

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.16). U.S. Well Services had a negative return on equity of 154.88% and a negative net margin of 83.03%. The firm had revenue of $44.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.75 million. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Well Services, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USWS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS)

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production companies. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

