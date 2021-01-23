Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halma (OTCMKTS:HLMAF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HLMAF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Monday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Halma in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Halma in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of HLMAF opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 0.74. Halma has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.05.

Halma Company Profile

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

