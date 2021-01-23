Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH) Stock Price Up 7%

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) rose 7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.14. Approximately 330,157 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,742,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Cyclo Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

In other Cyclo Therapeutics news, Director Francis Patrick Ostronic acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.66 per share, with a total value of $139,800.00. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

