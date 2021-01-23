Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) Trading Up 6.5%

Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE)’s share price was up 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.46. Approximately 7,221,118 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 216% from the average daily volume of 2,282,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viveve Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.85.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter. Viveve Medical had a negative net margin of 661.57% and a negative return on equity of 243.62%. Analysts predict that Viveve Medical, Inc. will post -19 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Viveve Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.36% of Viveve Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.16% of the company’s stock.

About Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE)

Viveve Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal introital laxity, sexual function, vaginal rejuvenation, and stress urinary incontinence. The company offers Viveve System comprises of the radiofrequency generator, reusable handpiece, and treatment tip, as well as cryogen canister and other consumable components.

