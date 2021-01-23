Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of ADX opened at $17.70 on Friday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a 12-month low of $10.16 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.52.

In other Adams Diversified Equity Fund news, Director Frederic A. Escherich bought 5,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.12 per share, with a total value of $89,503.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,109.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

