Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the transportation company on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th.

Green Plains Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 53.1% over the last three years.

Get Green Plains Partners alerts:

NASDAQ GPP opened at $9.77 on Friday. Green Plains Partners has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average is $7.91.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 49.83%. The company had revenue of $21.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.17 million. On average, research analysts predict that Green Plains Partners will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Green Plains Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

About Green Plains Partners

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land; and 7 fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.