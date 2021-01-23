Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Trading 6.3% Higher

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.69 and last traded at $4.54. 623,706 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 105% from the average session volume of 304,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

The company has a market cap of $111.06 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average is $2.96.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 21.75% and a positive return on equity of 277.50%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trinity Biotech by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,716,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Trinity Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

