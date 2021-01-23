Zacks: Analysts Expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to Announce -$0.93 EPS

Analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to report earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.56). Ryman Hospitality Properties posted earnings per share of $1.84 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 150.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year earnings of ($3.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($2.71). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to $0.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($1.01). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The company had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 81.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on RHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHP stock opened at $66.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.32. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $91.56. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

