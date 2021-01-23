Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) rose 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.83 and last traded at $26.40. Approximately 489,965 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 272,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

XENT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Intersect ENT from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research upgraded Intersect ENT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Intersect ENT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intersect ENT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $870.33 million, a PE ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.25.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The firm had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Intersect ENT’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,651,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 250.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 38,516 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Intersect ENT during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,389,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,126 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

