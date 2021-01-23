Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG) Plans Annual Dividend of $0.14

Prime Meridian Holding (OTCMKTS:PMHG) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of Prime Meridian stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.14 million, a PE ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.27. Prime Meridian has a 12 month low of $11.80 and a 12 month high of $20.30.

Prime Meridian (OTCMKTS:PMHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.32 million for the quarter. Prime Meridian had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 17.12%.

Prime Meridian Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for Prime Meridian Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market, savings, term certificate of deposit, demand interest bearing and non-interest bearing, NOW, and escrow accounts, as well as retirement savings plans and time deposits.

