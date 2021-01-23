Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intelsat Investments S.A. provides satellite communications services. The company offers network services comprising transponder services, video distribution and contribution services, hybrid satellite, fiber and teleport managed services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications, multinational corporations, internet service providers, military and government sectors. Intelsat Investments S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:INTEQ opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. Intelsat has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $6.77.

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $489.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Intelsat will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intelsat Company Profile

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

