Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Pi Financial

Pi Financial initiated coverage on shares of Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial started coverage on Pure Gold Mining in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a sector perform rating for the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Pure Gold Mining to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

Pure Gold Mining stock opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. Pure Gold Mining has a 12-month low of $0.27 and a 12-month high of $2.42.

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project located near Red Lake, Ontario. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

